Basement fire in southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a basement fire Wednesday night.

According to CSFD, around 9:40 p.m., Truck 8 arrived on the scene of a reported basement fire at 1207 Firefly Cr.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1207 Firefly Cr. Truck 8 on scene reporting basement fire. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 15, 2021

At 9:58 p.m., CSFD reported the fire was under control and crews were working on ventilation.

One person inside the house reported minor smoke inhalation. They were evaluated on the scene.

No word on what on what started the fire and the extent of damage.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.