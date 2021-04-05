Fire damages two Colorado Springs apartments early Monday

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRNGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four people are displaced after a fire damaged two Colorado Springs apartments early Monday morning.

Just before 5 Monday morning, crews were called to The Villages at Woodmen apartment complex for reports of the fire. When they got there, crews found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 25 minutes. Roughly 15 people were evacuated because of the fire.

Crews told us two apartments were affected with one suffering heavy damage.

A handful of people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. One person was taken to the hospital for trouble breathing.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.