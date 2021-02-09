No one hurt in Security house fire

Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in Security early Tuesday.

The Security Fire Department went to the 6900 block of Weeping Willow Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire and what sounded like an explosion in someone’s home.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage. At one point, the flames were around 60 feet tall, but 90 percent of the fire was contained to the garage.

Officials said the sound of explosions was actually the sound of tires and fuel tanks in the garage combusting from the heat.

The two adults and four pets living at the home did make it out okay and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire officials said they do not suspect any foul play.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will start on Wednesday.