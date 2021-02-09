Skip to Content
Colorado Springs
By
Published 5:14 am

No one hurt in Security house fire

Weeping Willow Dr. fire
KRDO
A fire broke out at a Security home early Tuesday and was 90% contained to the garage.
Weeping Willow Dr. house fire
KRDO

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) - No one was hurt after a fire broke out in Security early Tuesday.

The Security Fire Department went to the 6900 block of Weeping Willow Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire and what sounded like an explosion in someone’s home.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage. At one point, the flames were around 60 feet tall, but 90 percent of the fire was contained to the garage.

Officials said the sound of explosions was actually the sound of tires and fuel tanks in the garage combusting from the heat.

The two adults and four pets living at the home did make it out okay and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire officials said they do not suspect any foul play.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will start on Wednesday.

KRDO Breaking News / Local News / News

Mia Villanueva

Mia is a weekday reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Mia here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content