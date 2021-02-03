Rep. Doug Lamborn continues fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado's 5th Congressional District is continuing the battle to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs.

A news release Tuesday said Lamborn sent a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office asking the organization to look at the methodology and scoring of the Department of the Air Force’s decision making process when it came to U.S. Space Commands permanent home.

“We must make sure that the decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from its home in Colorado Springs was based solely on sound methodology and good, objective data," Lamborn said in a statement.

In January, the U.S. Air Force announced its recommendation to move the headquarters to the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. Since the announcement, allegations have been circling that former President Donald Trump made the decision to move the headquarters to Alabama to help him gain support from Alabama lawmakers.

Six Colorado lawmakers, including Lamborn, had already sent a letter asking the Biden Administration to review the decision.