Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to overnight house fire

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Tejon Street just after 11:30 Monday night.

In a Twitter thread, the department said crews saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the home in the 2900-block of North Tejon. The fire was under control just after midnight.

Fire under control at 2922 N. Tejon. Home owners were not home, no injuries reported of civilians. One minor FireFighter Injury. pic.twitter.com/9dVdNDWMUL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2021

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire, but one firefighter did suffer a minor injury.