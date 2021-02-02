Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to overnight house fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Tejon Street just after 11:30 Monday night.
In a Twitter thread, the department said crews saw smoke and fire coming from the back of the home in the 2900-block of North Tejon. The fire was under control just after midnight.
The department said no one was home at the time of the fire, but one firefighter did suffer a minor injury.
