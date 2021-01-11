Colorado Springs one of the best cities in U.S. to work from home

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly half of working Americans have been given the opportunity to work from home, according to SmartAsset. Now, a survey done by the National Bureau of Economic Research determined the best cities to work from home in 2021, and that includes Colorado Springs.

According to SmartAsset, the rankings were determined by comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across seven metrics. That includes work-from-home flexibility prior to and during the pandemic, employment opportunities, poverty rates, and housing affordability.

Out of the top 10 cities, Colorado Springs comes in at number eight.

SmartAsset says despite housing costs as a percentage of earnings are high, Colorado Springs saw the seventh-largest 2014 - 2019 increase in the percentage of workers reporting they work remotely and the 13th highest percentage of 2019 remote workers.

According to the data collected, the 2019 poverty rate is the 12th lowest overall, and it has the 17th highest percentage of homes and apartments with two or more bedrooms.

Denver is among cities in the top 20, ranking 16th, just below Nashville, Tenn.

Below is a ranking done of the top 10 cities to work from home:

