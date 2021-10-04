Proposed marijuana sales tax increase to help low-income students

Cannabis

COLORADO (KRDO) -- On November 2, Proposition 119 Learning Enrichment and Academic Program (LEAP) will ask Colorado's voters whether or not to raise the state's recreational marijuana sales tax.

If approved, the Colorado Department of Education and the State Board of Education would receive more than $130 million. The funds would go towards the creation of a program that would provide out-of-school learning opportunities to low-income students. The program would receive about $1,500 per student.

Those in favor say LEAP will help create more funding for early childhood education.

For more information click here.