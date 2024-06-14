Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting 3 complainants

TORONTO (AP) — A court document filed this week shows Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ontario. The document says the alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year. The charges that were announced last Friday against the 91-year-old. Peel Regional Police said last week that Stronach had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault on a female, one count of forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault, but gave few details on the allegations.

