Key witness at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez faces grueling day of cross-examination

NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s prized turncoat witness at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez has been politely combative as defense lawyers try to poke holes in his testimony and portray him as a habitual liar. Jose Uribe spent a third day on the witness stand Tuesday. He told a Manhattan federal court jury on Monday that the Democrat took credit in 2020 for preventing New Jersey state investigations from affecting his insurance business. Defense lawyers highlighted crimes that Uribe confessed to when he pleaded guilty in March, agreeing to testify against Menendez and two businessmen. The three pleaded not guilty prior to the month-old trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.