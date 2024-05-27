33 Muslims arrested for attacking 2 Christian men on allegations of desecrating Quran in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in eastern Pakistan say they have arrested dozens of Muslim men and charged them with attacking a Christian father and son on allegations of desecrating pages of Islam’s holy book. Police said Monday. The mob went on a rampage after locals saw burnt pages of the Quran outside the two men’s house and accused the son of being behind it. On Saturday, angry Muslims set the two Christian men’s house and shoemaking factory on fire in the city of Sargodha in Punjab province and beat up the son, according to the police. The two Christian men were in stable condition and at least 33 Mulsim men were arrested following multiple police raids.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.