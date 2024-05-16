NRA kicks off annual meeting as board considers successor to longtime leader Wayne LaPierre

DALLAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association is kicking off its annual meeting in downtown Dallas, gathering for the first time in decades without Wayne LaPierre at the helm as board members prepare to elect his replacement. Though beset by financial troubles in recent years and following a trial in which a jury found LaPierre misspent millions of the NRA’s money, the group remains a political force. The three-day meeting starting Friday will feature a speech by former President Donald Trump, seminars, receptions and acres of guns and gear. LaPierre’s replacement and other officers will be elected at a board of directors meeting on Monday.

