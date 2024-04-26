1 climber dead, another seriously hurt after 1,000-foot fall on Alaska peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a climber is dead and another seriously injured after falling about 1,000 feet while on a steep, technical route on Mount Johnson in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. A statement from the park says the fall Thursday night was witnessed by another climbing party, who reported it around 10:45 p.m. and descended to where the climbers had fallen. They confirmed that one of the climbers had died and dug a snow cave and tended to the hurt climber overnight. A rescue helicopter retrieved the injured climber Friday but was turned back by deteriorating weather when it returned later to recover the climber who died.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.