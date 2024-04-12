Trump to host rally on Biden’s home turf in northeast Pennsylvania, the last before his trial begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is holding a rally in northeast Pennsylvania, his last before his criminal hush money trial begins next week. The presumptive Republican nominee and former president is scheduled to speak Saturday at the Schnecksville Fire Hall in Lehigh County. It will be Trump’s third visit this year to a vital swing state, one that could decide who wins this year’s presidential race. He also plans to attend a fundraiser in nearby Bucks County before the event. Pennsylvania is a critical battleground in the rematch between Trump and Biden, with both candidates expected to visit the state frequently through November.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.