Biden looks to nudge further ahead with Alaska and Wyoming Democratic delegates

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden looks to nudge further ahead in his party’s nomination for reelection with Democratic voting Saturday in Wyoming and Alaska. As two of the least-populated states, Alaska and Wyoming play minuscule roles in both intraparty and general election voting in presidential election years. Biden effectively clinched the Democratic nomination on March 12 with the Georgia primary and is now all but certain to face former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in November.

By BECKY BOHRER and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

