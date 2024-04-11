Convicted killer of college student Kristin Smart attacked at California prison for second time

COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say say Paul Flores, the convicted killer of college student Kristin Smart, has been stabbed at a California prison, the second time he has been attacked by a fellow inmate in the past year. Corrections officials say staff witnessed the stabbing shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the recreation yard at Pleasant Valley State Prison and were able to end the assault without using force. The 47-year-old Flores was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment and later returned to the prison in fair condition. In August, Flores was slashed in the neck by another inmate in the yard of the same prison. Authorities didn’t mention possible motives for either attack.

