Missouri GOP sues to remove candidate with ties to KKK from Republican ballot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri GOP is suing to remove a gubernatorial candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan from the Republican ballot. The political party on Thursday asked a judge to ensure Darrell McClanahan stays out of the GOP primary. McClanahan paid party dues and signed up as a candidate to replace Gov. Mike Parson in February. GOP party leaders say they don’t want to associate with him because of his views. While McClanahan disputes being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, he says he was given an honorary one-year membership. He calls himself “pro-white.”

