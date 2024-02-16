Got back! Paul McCartney’s stolen bass is found and returned to the Beatle after more than 50 years

LONDON (AP) — A bass stolen from Paul McCartney more than 50 years ago has been found and returned to the Beatle. A woman living on England’s south coast came forward after word spread last year about the search for the missing 1961 violin-shaped Höfner bass. McCartney’s website said Thursday that the instrument was authenticated by the manufacturer and the musician is incredibly grateful to those who helped find it. The bass was stolen from a roadie’s van in 1972 in London and sold to a pub landlord. Scott Jones, a journalist who helped in the search, said the daughter-in-law of the deceased landlord came forward to give back the instrument.

