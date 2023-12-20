Newly released video shows how police moved through UNLV campus in response to reports of shooting
By RIO YAMAT AND GABE STERN
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Video released Wednesday by Las Vegas police shows officers shouting over blaring alarms and knocking down reports of additional gunfire while responding to a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Three professors were killed in the Dec. 6 shooting. In one video, police officers moved hastily through the university’s business school amid a loud, piercing sound and called out for the alarm to be cut off. Commands were difficult to hear and, one officer noted, there was “blood everywhere” near a doorway on the fifth floor. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police outside the business school.