King Charles III is to visit fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral on day 2 of his visit to France

PARIS (AP) — King Charles III is to address French lawmakers, meet with sports groups in Paris northern suburbs and pay a visit to Notre-Dame cathedral as part of his state visit to France. Thursday’s busy schedule comes a day after he was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and attended a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Charles praised France’s “wonderful welcome.” He said he was “looking forward” to see the ongoing renovation work at Notre-Dame cathedral aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year, after is was devastated by a fire in 2019.

