Australian who fell ill at remote Antarctic base is rescued after daunting mission, authorities say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Australia say an Australian who fell ill at a remote Antarctic base is returning home on an icebreaker following a daunting mission to rescue him. The man was working at the Casey research station when he suffered from what authorities described as a developing medical condition that needed specialist assessment and care. The Australian Antarctic Division said Tuesday that the icebreaker RSV Nuyina left Australia last week and traveled south more than 3,000 kilometers, breaking through sea ice to reach a location 144 kilometers from the base. From there, two helicopters were deployed from the deck on Sunday and arrived at the base after nearly an hour to rescue the man.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.