2 people are fatally shot on a fifth day of protests in the South African city of Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two people have been fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in the South African city of Cape Town sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities. Police say a person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Monday near the Cape Town International Airport after protesters pelted a car with stones and the driver responded by firing shots at them. A man died of multiple gunshot wounds in a separate shooting. The unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city follows an announcement last Thursday of a weeklong strike by minubus taxi drivers angered at what they call heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities.

