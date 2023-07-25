Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

An unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing. Chase issued a statement in which it said it is “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments,” but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, both services saw improvements but were still experiencing issues as of 7 p.m. EDT.

By The Associated Press

