Federal lawsuit seeks to block Texas book ban over sexual content ratings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of book sellers and publishers filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block a new Texas book ratings law. They say it could ban such classics as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Of Mice and Men” from state public school classrooms and libraries because of sexual content. The law set to take effect Sept. 1 requires stores to rate books they sell to schools for their sexual content. Vendors who don’t comply would be barred from doing business with schools. The lawsuit argues the law is unconstitutionally vague, violates free speech rights and poses an undue burden on booksellers.

