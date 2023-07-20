Skip to Content
Kansas’ attorney general wants to keep trans people from intervening in his lawsuit over state IDs

By JOHN HANNA
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican attorney general in Kansas is working to keep transgender people from intervening of his state-court lawsuit against changing the sex listings on their state driver’s licenses. Five transgender individuals are seeking to intervene, and Attorney General Kris Kobach said Thursday that he opposes such a move. Kobach sued two top officials at the stage agency that issues driver’s licenses earlier this month after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the license changes would continue. Kobach contends a new state law rolling back transgender rights prevents such changes. A district judge is blocking further changes while the lawsuit proceeds, at least until Nov. 1.

