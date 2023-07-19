Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 5 and traps many others in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed five people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris. An official told the Press Trust of India news agency that rescuers worked through the night to help save people trapped by the landslide, which occurred late Wednesday, and pull out bodies. While 75 people have been rescued, many others are still stuck. India’s weather agency said monsoon rains across the country have already brought about 2% more rainfall this year than normal. The downpours have disrupted life for many in the state, including in the capital, Mumbai, where authorities on Thursday shut schools.

