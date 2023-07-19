Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Facing an order to draw new congressional district lines, Alabama Republicans have advanced proposals that boost the percentage of Black voters in a district. But Black lawmakers call the plan an insult to the court directive to give minority residents a greater voice in elections. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate advanced separate plans on Wednesday. Both increase the number of Black voters in the state’s 2nd congressional district. The Senate proposal would increase the percentage of Black voters from about 30% to 38%. The House plan would increase it to 42%. The plans do not establish the second majority-Black district sought by plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case.

