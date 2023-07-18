James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. The letter is addressed to OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and other AI companies. The Guild announced Tuesday that other signers include the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Jennifer Egan, Michael Chabon and Louise Erdrich, as well as Jonathan Franzen, Celeste Ng, Nora Roberts and Ron Chernow.

