France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as several wildfires burn around the capital

The European Union is sending Greece additional support to cope with wildfires burning on multiple fronts around Athens, with more heat wave temperatures on the way. Italy and France were each sending two firefighting aircraft to Greece as part of an EU civil protection mechanism, European officials said Tuesday. Wildfires continued to burn out of control to the north and west of Athens, including a blaze near the resort town of Loutraki, where more homes were damaged and evacuations were expanded.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.