Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana

HARVEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers. The names of the two victims also have been released. The Jefferson Parish coroner says the suspect killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans was 31-year-old Willis Thomas of Harvey. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked Thomas to his apartment a couple of hours after he killed 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. at FMT Shipyard. It remains unclear why Thomas had been fired at the shipyard or why he shot the two men.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.