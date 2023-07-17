Former Navy commander enters Florida race to challenge US Sen. Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Democrat who lost two congressional races in one of Florida’s most conservative districts is seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Retired Navy commander Phil Ehr announced Monday he will run for Scott’s seat. Ehr left the Republican Party in 2017 and now says it is too extreme. Ehr has twice tried to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in the district that includes Pensacola. He lost the 2018 Democratic primary by more than 20 points. In 2020, he earned the nomination unopposed then lost to Gaetz by more than 30 points. Scott is seeking his second term after serving two terms as governor.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.