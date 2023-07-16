2 men killed in firearm attack in Polish city of Poznan, police say

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say two men have died after a firearm was used in downtown Poznan, a city in western Poland. Spokesman for Poznan police said the incident Sunday afternoon took place in a hotel restaurant garden in St. Martin street. Spokesman Andrzej Borowiak said that most probably two men were involved in the shooting incident. One of them was killed on the spot, the other one died in hospital. The police said the men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31. Ambulances and police were called to the spot, which is in the Poznan Old Town area popular with tourists.

