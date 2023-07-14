Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Disney World’s governing district. The appointees are trying to void agreements that the company made in an attempt to neutralize the takeover of the district by the Florida governor. The court hearing in Orlando on Friday involves one of two cases between Disney and DeSantis or his appointees stemming from the takeover in retaliation for the company’s public opposition to their so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a feud that the governor has touted during his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

