Climate activists protest at 2 German airports, causing numerous flight cancelations

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists are protesting at two German airports, causing numerous flights to be canceled during the peak holiday travel period. The group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 a.m. and glued themselves to the runway. Thursday is the first day of school vacation in the northern state. Airport operations said about a dozen flights had been canceled and they couldn’t predict when operations would resume. Members of the group also cut through a fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway. German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the Last Generation’s members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organization.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.