Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box. The wife of King Charles III was wearing a white dress at the All England Club. Princess Kate sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance. He is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

