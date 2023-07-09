Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Victoria Azarenka says it “wasn’t fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina. Azarenka is from Belarus. She knew that Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so she walked directly to the umpire to shake hands. She also seemed to give a slight wave to Svitolina, who won in a third-set tiebreaker. But boos rained down from the crowd at No. 1 Court as Azarenka gathered her equipment. Azarenka said she’s not sure the crowd understood what was happening. She says she was trying to be respectful of Svitolina.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.