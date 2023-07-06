Asian Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalizing those who assist voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several new voting laws in mostly Republican-led states impose criminal penalties or fines for helping people register to vote. They particularly affect Asian American and Asian immigrant communities. The rules and their consequences — including the potential for jail time — have sowed fear and confusion among groups that provide translators, voter registration help and assistance with mail-in balloting. Voting rights advocates say those roles are vital for Asian communities in particular. The laws are seen by many voting groups as a form of voter suppression.

