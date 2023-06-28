Norway approves 19 oil and gas projects, saying the resulting investments are worth over $19 billion

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has approved 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over $19 billion. Terje Aasland, Norway’s minister for petroleum and energy, said the projects are also an important contribution to Europe’s energy security. Norway is the only net exporter of oil and gas in Europe. The conflict in Ukraine has boosted the Scandinavian country’s revenues as European countries previously reliant on Russia seek alternative energy sources. However, Norway has fended off accusations that it’s profiting from the war. Oslo has announced that Norway donating $7.4 billion to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.