US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems. The aid comes as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend revolt against the Russian military. It is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which has been moving slowly in its early stages. It will include 30 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 25 of the armored Stryker vehicles, along with missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System and the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

