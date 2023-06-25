Taliban leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable and prosperous life’ in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed. The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada says that moves have been made to provide women with “a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Shariah.” The Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021. They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms and banned education after the sixth grade. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar.

