Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta. The endorsements come from 11 state House members and four state senators. It’s a show of force for DeSantis in a state current Republican front-runner Donald Trump won handily in the 2016 primary and where he has maintained popularity. Many of the new endorsements are from lawmakers who have introduced DeSantis during previous appearances in the early voting state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.