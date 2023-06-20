New NATO member Finland swears in government regarded as country’s most right-wing in decades

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has sworn in a new coalition government that is seen as the most right-wing one in the Nordic country’s modern history. President Sauli Niinistö appointed the 19-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo after Finnish lawmakers approved the lineup of ministers on Tuesday. Orpo’s National Coalition Party won the most seats in an April 2 parliamentary election. The party last week announced a deal to form a government with three other parties, including the far-right, euroskeptic Finns Party. Finland also became NATO’s 31st member in April, but the economy was the central election issue. Conservative candidates accused the center-left Cabinet of former Prime Minister Sanna Marin of excessive spending and contributing to rising state debt.

