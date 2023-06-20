Jill Biden: Consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade ‘go far beyond the right to choose’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says the consequences for women of losing the constitutional right to an abortion “go far beyond the right to choose.” The first lady spoke at the White House on Tuesday as she hosted women who shared their emotional stories of being denied reproductive care. The discussion was held to help mark Saturday’s anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning its 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion. The first lady said too many women are experiencing devastating consequences to their health, their fertility and their lives as a result.

