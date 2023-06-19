The UAE and Qatar reopen embassies as Gulf Arab relations improve after a yearslong rift

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have announced the reopening of their embassies following a yearslong rift over Qatar’s support of Islamist groups. The two countries issued statements on Monday saying the Qatari Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Qatari Consulate in Dubai, as well as an Emirati Embassy in Qatar’s capital, Doha, had resumed operations. The UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt in imposing a boycott and blockade of Qatar in 2017 over its support for Islamist groups across the Middle East that the other Arab countries consider terrorist organizations. The boycott was officially lifted in January 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.