Montana officials downplay first-of-its-kind climate trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials are seeking to downplay a first-of-its-kind trial over a state’s obligations to protect residents from climate change. State officials said Monday that a victory by the young plaintiffs would not change approvals for fossil fuel projects. The 16 plaintiffs range in age from 5 to 22 years old. They say they’re being harmed by wildfire smoke, excessive heat and other effects of climate change. They’re asking a state court to declare unconstitutional a Montana law that prevents agencies from considering the effect of greenhouse gases when they issue permits for fossil fuel development.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.