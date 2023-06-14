US beefs up campaign to ensure accurate animal welfare claims on meat, poultry packaging

EMBARGOED until 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it hopes to weed out false or misleading animal-welfare claims on meat and poultry packaging with new guidance and testing. The claims __ such as “pasture-raised,” “humanely raised,” and “raised without antibiotics” __ are increasingly popular with consumers. But critics say the USDA isn’t adequately substantiating producers’ claims or ensuring they meet customers’ expectations. The USDA says it plans to require more documentation when companies submit animal welfare claims. It will also encourage producers to use third-party verification services. The department is also exploring new tests that can find traces of antibiotics in animals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.