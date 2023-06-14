Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country’s emissions gap by 2030

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say that an array of climate measures being introduced by the government will bring the country closer but not all the way toward meeting its national goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Germany’s Climate Ministry said Wednesday that measures already in place or soon to become law will reduce emissions by about 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide for the period from 2022 to 2030. An “emissions gap” of about 200 million tons of CO2 will remain and needs to be closed through additional steps over the coming years. That is largely because of persistent high emissions in the transport sector. Germany aims to reduce its emissions of planet-warming gases by 65% from 1990 levels by 2030.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.