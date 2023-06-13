Trump turns his day in court into a campaign event despite serious political and legal threats

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s four years in the White House were punctuated by the spectacle and attempts at showmanship he cultivated from years as a tabloid fixture and reality star. Trump’s history-making appearance Tuesday as a criminal defendant in a Florida federal court was no different. The former commander in chief, accused of being careless with some of the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstructing authorities as they tried to recover the documents, pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. But Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in 2024, treated the day like a campaign event, even as he faces serious threats to his political ambitions and his freedom.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.