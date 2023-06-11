California skate park named for Black motorist fatally beaten in police traffic stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials have dedicated a California skate park in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man prosecutors say was beaten to death last Janaury by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. An avid skateboarder, Nichols spent a lot of time as a youth at a skate park on the outskirts of Sacramento. City officials and others held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday for the newly renovated skate park now named for Nichols. Nichols enjoyed photography. Memphis police pulled him over on his way home from taking pictures on Jan. 7. Authorities say five officers are facing murder and other charges after Nichols was severely beaten, dying three days later.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.