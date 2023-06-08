Skip to Content
Biden unveils LGBTQ+ initiatives ahead of Pride Month celebration

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to the White House to celebrate Pride Month. It’s a high-profile show of support when members of the community feel under attack and the White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them. Biden announced initiatives Thursday to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youths with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans. Openly gay White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are strong supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. The White House says it’s monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to go ahead with Thursday’s South Lawn event.

