Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems. The study released Thursday in JAMA Network Open found that as many as 40% more Black men might be diagnosed with breathing problems if current diagnosis-assisting computer software was changed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.